Credit Suisse Group Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $180.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.54.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 169.00% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.