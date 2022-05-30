Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 1,256.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 446,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 413,669 shares in the last quarter.

SLVO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,025. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

