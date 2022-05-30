Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.47

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 418863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.15.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.1300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

