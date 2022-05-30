CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $792,806.76 and $872,014.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 173% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 757,927,137 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

