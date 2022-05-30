Css LLC Il Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 123,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,157,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

