CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,424 shares in the company, valued at $192,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

