Cubiex Reaches Market Cap of $33,186.34 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $33,186.34 and approximately $35.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $781.16 or 0.02468513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00414373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008187 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars.

