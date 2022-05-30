Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cuentas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Cuentas by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUEN stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

