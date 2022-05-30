Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CMLS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. 7,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.