Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CMLS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. 7,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

