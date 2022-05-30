Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DQ. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.85.

NYSE DQ opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

