DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $97.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

