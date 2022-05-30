Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $271.85 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.23. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

