DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$15.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get DeepMarkit alerts:

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.