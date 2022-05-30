Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00201129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001227 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00313558 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

