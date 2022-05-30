Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Denbury worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Denbury by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

DEN traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 20,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,331. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

