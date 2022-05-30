DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,016 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.55% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $67,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 128,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,232. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

