Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Head to Head Comparison

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57%

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.41 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

Detwiler Fenton Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.79%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

