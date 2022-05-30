Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price target on the stock.
SVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,939 ($36.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,060.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,941.94. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,440 ($30.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.40.
About Severn Trent (Get Rating)
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
Featured Articles
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.