Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price target on the stock.

SVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,939 ($36.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,060.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,941.94. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,440 ($30.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 61.28 ($0.77) dividend. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.54%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

