Dexlab Price Tops $0.0356 (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Dexlab has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $73,198.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dexlab alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dexlab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dexlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.