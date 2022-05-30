Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.2 days.

DEXSF stock traded up 0.04 on Monday, reaching 7.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.71. Dexus has a 1 year low of 6.94 and a 1 year high of 8.37.

About Dexus (Get Rating)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

