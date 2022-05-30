Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.2 days.
DEXSF stock traded up 0.04 on Monday, reaching 7.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.71. Dexus has a 1 year low of 6.94 and a 1 year high of 8.37.
About Dexus (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dexus (DEXSF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.