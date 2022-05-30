DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at $121,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. 237,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. DiamondHead has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

