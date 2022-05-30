Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 30.6% in May

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,371. The company has a market capitalization of $587.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSX. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.