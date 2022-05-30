Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APPS opened at $26.66 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

