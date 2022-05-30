Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Destination XL Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXLG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.44. 840,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,109. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $295,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,026,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $116,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,612 shares of company stock worth $443,571 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

