Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $160,000 in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Yatra Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 4,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.