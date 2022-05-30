Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $3.59 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. InMode comprises 3.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

InMode stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

