Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,861,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,453. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $827.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.