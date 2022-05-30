Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. Arlo Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 34,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

