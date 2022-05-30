Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,378,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,123. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

