Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 452 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIN. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.08. 8,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,738. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Dine Brands Global Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.