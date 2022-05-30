Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes $10.63 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 382,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000. Cross Country Healthcare accounts for approximately 8.9% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $655.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.