Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Xponential Fitness makes up 1.7% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $2,855,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

NYSE:XPOF traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. 10,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,649. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.