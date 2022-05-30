Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 663.5 days.
DTNOF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.77.
Dno Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dno Asa (DTNOF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.