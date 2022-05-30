Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 663.5 days.

DTNOF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

