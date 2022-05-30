DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 84.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,208. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

