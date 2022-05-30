DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,806,000 and sold 926,340 shares worth $17,500,459. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.72. 915,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,347,775. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

