Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Shares Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 869.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,100 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 3.20% of Dune Acquisition worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 71.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 157,036 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUNE stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,010. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

