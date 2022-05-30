Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Monday. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

