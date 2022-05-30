DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.33) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.99. The company has a market cap of £344.87 million and a PE ratio of -21.63. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

