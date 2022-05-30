DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.33) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.99. The company has a market cap of £344.87 million and a PE ratio of -21.63. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.
DWF Group Company Profile
