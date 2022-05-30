Dynamic Market Cap Hits $632,230.38 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $632,230.38 and approximately $24.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,152.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.80 or 0.06220281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00217240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.78 or 0.00654139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00613482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00078263 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004558 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

