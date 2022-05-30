Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,498. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71,000.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

