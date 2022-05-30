e-Gulden Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $74.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00218679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005798 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,572 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,415 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

