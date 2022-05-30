easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given New GBX 625 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $695.00.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

