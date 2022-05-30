Eaton Vance Management Acquires 113,233 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,233 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Johnson & Johnson worth $916,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

JNJ traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $181.09. 351,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,071. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

