Eaton Vance Management Buys 644 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of Ecolab worth $219,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.45.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

