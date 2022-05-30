Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $234,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.22 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

