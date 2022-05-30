Eaton Vance Management Has $701.77 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Procter & Gamble worth $701,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,189,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,840,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 311,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

