Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,355 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.64% of EOG Resources worth $333,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.85. 136,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $136.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

