Eaton Vance Management Purchases 136,371 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,371 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $51.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $759.63. 1,501,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,471,098. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $911.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $949.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,501 shares of company stock valued at $370,397,841. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

