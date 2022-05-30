Electra Protocol (XEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $59,934.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,458,284,431 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

