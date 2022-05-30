Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,400 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the April 30th total of 787,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Else Nutrition from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:BABYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 147,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

